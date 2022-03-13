Comerica Bank Invests $1.76 Million in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 157,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of GrafTech International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,342,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,050,000 after acquiring an additional 229,556 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter worth about $5,902,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 13.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,869,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after buying an additional 674,434 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

