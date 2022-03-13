Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,599 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 107.8% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 70.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHG opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ING Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($39.13) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($45.65) to €32.50 ($35.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

