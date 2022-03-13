Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after buying an additional 982,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,705,000 after purchasing an additional 43,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,186,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,220,000 after purchasing an additional 50,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

LEG opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

