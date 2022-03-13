Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,333 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 240,073 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 189,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,143,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 344,030 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 185,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In related news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $192,657.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,890. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -73.66 and a beta of 2.68. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.