Comerica Bank Purchases 28,657 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,657 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth $67,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

