Comerica Bank Purchases 35,767 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,767 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.18% of Varex Imaging worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,601,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,166,000 after buying an additional 1,010,154 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,250,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 903,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,221,000 after buying an additional 165,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $965.84 million, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.96. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

In other news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,602 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $275,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VREX. StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

