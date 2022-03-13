Comerica Bank Purchases New Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,404 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.26% of Argan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Argan by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Argan in the third quarter valued at $536,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Argan by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 53,741 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Argan by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 38.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $40.68 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

