Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,682 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 25,706 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

