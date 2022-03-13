Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,864 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $6,974,274,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856,497 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,447 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $126,432,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

