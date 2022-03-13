Comerica Bank Sells 14,943 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,943 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Mosaic by 35.6% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $64.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

