Comerica Bank Sells 22,540 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,540 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Ultra Clean worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,580,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 110.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 197,767 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 32.0% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 160,499 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,070,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

UCTT stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,490. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Profile (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.