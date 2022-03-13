Comerica Bank Sells 4,130 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 83,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after acquiring an additional 58,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI opened at $39.22 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.75 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.