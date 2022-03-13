Comerica Bank Trims Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Adient by 33.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adient by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Adient by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Adient during the second quarter worth approximately $656,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADNT opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.93. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

