Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMA. Wedbush raised their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Comerica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Comerica by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Comerica by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.04. 1,559,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

