CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.45.
COMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.
In related news, Director Derrick A. Roman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $207,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
COMM opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. CommScope has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.67.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CommScope Company Profile (Get Rating)
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CommScope (COMM)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.