CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.45.

COMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

In related news, Director Derrick A. Roman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $207,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 112.7% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 76,816 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 239.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 323,496 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMM opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. CommScope has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

