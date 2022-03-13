Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Community Bank System posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $33,905,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

