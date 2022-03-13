Comparing Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) & Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and Avadel Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galectin Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Galectin Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 695.45%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.61%. Given Galectin Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Galectin Therapeutics is more favorable than Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Galectin Therapeutics and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galectin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.47 million ($0.54) -3.26 Avadel Pharmaceuticals $22.33 million 18.95 $7.03 million ($1.13) -6.39

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Galectin Therapeutics. Avadel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galectin Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Galectin Therapeutics has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Galectin Therapeutics and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galectin Therapeutics N/A -208.45% -100.56% Avadel Pharmaceuticals N/A -53.40% -23.96%

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals beats Galectin Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galectin Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments. The company was founded by James C. Czirr and Anatole A. Klyosov on July 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was founded 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

