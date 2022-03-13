Comparing Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million 3.87 $11.90 million N/A N/A Finward Bancorp $66.60 million 2.48 $14.96 million $4.37 10.87

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Finward Bancorp 22.80% 9.31% 0.89%

Dividends

Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Finward Bancorp pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Northeast Community Bancorp and Finward Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northeast Community Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Finward Bancorp has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.94%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services. The company was founded on July 5, 2006 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

