Comparing ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of WaveDancer shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of WaveDancer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and WaveDancer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $747.20 million 26.99 $116.80 million $0.28 178.57 WaveDancer $13.90 million 4.80 $410,000.00 $0.04 123.53

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than WaveDancer. WaveDancer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaveDancer has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and WaveDancer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 15.63% 9.56% 2.93% WaveDancer 3.72% 18.48% 9.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ZoomInfo Technologies and WaveDancer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 0 17 0 3.00 WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $77.33, indicating a potential upside of 54.67%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than WaveDancer.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats WaveDancer on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About WaveDancer (Get Rating)

WaveDancer, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

