Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stock Position Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,170 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Compass Minerals International worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 127,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average is $59.46. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.16%.

CMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. CL King increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

