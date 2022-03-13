Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.86 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $140,476,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Conagra Brands by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

