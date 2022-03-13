Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the February 13th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.4 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNSWF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,558.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNSWF traded down $32.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,605.50. 347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.59 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $1,327.09 and a 52-week high of $1,919.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,677.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1,715.80.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

