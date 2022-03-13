Contrasting Atotech (ATC) and The Competition

Atotech (NYSE: ATC – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Atotech to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atotech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atotech -0.01% 4.43% 0.95% Atotech Competitors 33.45% 11.35% 1.51%

95.4% of Atotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of Atotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atotech and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atotech 1 6 0 0 1.86 Atotech Competitors 92 376 334 9 2.32

Atotech presently has a consensus target price of $25.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.59%. As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 31.54%. Given Atotech’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atotech has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atotech and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atotech $1.23 billion -$289.40 million -53.14 Atotech Competitors $1.11 billion $8.55 million 8.52

Atotech has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Atotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Atotech peers beat Atotech on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Atotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

