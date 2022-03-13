Contrasting Coursera (COUR) & Its Rivals

Coursera (NYSE: COUR – Get Rating) is one of 394 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Coursera to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Coursera alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Coursera and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coursera 0 0 16 0 3.00 Coursera Competitors 2662 13194 24336 666 2.56

Coursera currently has a consensus target price of $41.53, suggesting a potential upside of 136.12%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 59.52%. Given Coursera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Coursera is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coursera and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coursera $415.29 million -$145.21 million -12.84 Coursera Competitors $1.81 billion $317.82 million 10.04

Coursera’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Coursera. Coursera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Coursera and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coursera -34.97% -28.61% -17.67% Coursera Competitors -120.78% -57.00% -5.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Coursera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Coursera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.