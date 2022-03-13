Contrasting Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) & Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI)

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and Infinite Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decisionpoint Systems $63.36 million 0.44 $2.86 million $0.34 11.79 Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.79 $680,000.00 N/A N/A

Decisionpoint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Infinite Group.

Risk & Volatility

Decisionpoint Systems has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Decisionpoint Systems and Infinite Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decisionpoint Systems 4.01% 13.01% 5.14% Infinite Group 0.34% -0.73% 1.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Infinite Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Infinite Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Decisionpoint Systems beats Infinite Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services. The company was founded on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Infinite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinite Group, Inc. is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response. The company was founded on October 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

