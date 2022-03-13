Contrasting Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -1,596.24% -39.53% -32.27% SANUWAVE Health -354.78% N/A -130.94%

7.2% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sintx Technologies and SANUWAVE Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 489.50%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sintx Technologies and SANUWAVE Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $590,000.00 19.54 -$7.03 million N/A N/A SANUWAVE Health $4.06 million 15.90 -$30.94 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SANUWAVE Health.

Volatility and Risk

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats SANUWAVE Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies (Get Rating)

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About SANUWAVE Health (Get Rating)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. The company was founded on May 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

