Contrasting SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Yiren Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies N/A -11.43% -5.70% Yiren Digital 3.19% 19.52% 11.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SoFi Technologies and Yiren Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 5 7 0 2.58 Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.29, indicating a potential upside of 113.94%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Yiren Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $984.87 million 7.01 -$55.77 million N/A N/A Yiren Digital $607.20 million 0.27 -$106.17 million $0.26 7.38

SoFi Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Yiren Digital.

Risk & Volatility

SoFi Technologies has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Yiren Digital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. SoFi Technologies, Inc. also provides cash management, investment, and other related services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology-enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions. The Yiren Credit segment has the capability to provide individual borrowers and small business owners with a full spectrum of online & offline, multi-channel loan products funded by investors. The company was founded by Ning Tang in March 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

