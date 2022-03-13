Convex Finance Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $867.98 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.17 or 0.00041778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.82 or 0.06534160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,792.73 or 1.00195884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041445 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 86,090,509 coins and its circulating supply is 53,662,125 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

