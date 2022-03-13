Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,137 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPM stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,054,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,846,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.