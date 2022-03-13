Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,272 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 17.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 66.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $224,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,881,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,516. The stock has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.36.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

