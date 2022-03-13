Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 523 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,258. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.93 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.97.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

