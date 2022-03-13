Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 101,807 Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Insperity at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,445,000 after buying an additional 542,150 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth $48,683,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,466,000 after buying an additional 199,960 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,627,000 after buying an additional 116,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,818,000 after buying an additional 116,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSP. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

NYSE:NSP traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $86.90. 214,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,241. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.88 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

