Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $10.37 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,415 shares of company stock worth $13,407,358 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,335. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.54. The company has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.55 and a twelve month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

