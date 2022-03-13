Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $10.44 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,044 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded down $5.52 on Friday, hitting $280.07. 27,192,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,676,406. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.10. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

