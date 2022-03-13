Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $12.79 Million Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Cognex worth $12,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 157.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 22.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 25.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 93.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.92. The company had a trading volume of 981,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,350. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.16.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

