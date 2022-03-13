Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $13.08 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,412,000 after acquiring an additional 393,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,430,000 after acquiring an additional 332,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.27.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,244. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $212.28 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.06%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

