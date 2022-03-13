Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $17.16 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 117.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $9.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $577.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,007. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $588.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.65. The stock has a market cap of $236.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 274 shares of company stock valued at $169,017. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

