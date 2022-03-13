Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 256,445.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,498 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $80.31. 10,713,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,053,635. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

