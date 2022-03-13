Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APD traded down $8.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,081. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

