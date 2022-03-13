Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.55. 2,362,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.92.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.79.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

