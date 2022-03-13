Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 87,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 26,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 67,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 32,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.73. 96,837,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,487,695. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

