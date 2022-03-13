Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Snap-on worth $16,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SNA traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.70. 222,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,824. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.14. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

About Snap-on (Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.