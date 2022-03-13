Copeland Capital Management LLC Makes New $9.60 Million Investment in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,599,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of TTEC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $21,224,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $7,638,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 89.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 164,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after buying an additional 77,598 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 77.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 45,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 16.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,423,000 after buying an additional 35,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.83. 113,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,981. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.83 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.78. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

