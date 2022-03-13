Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $57,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 155.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $70,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus dropped their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $847.94.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total value of $33,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,858 shares of company stock worth $24,326,504 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX stock traded down $12.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $693.55. The company had a trading volume of 359,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,268. The stock has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 125.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $639.16 and a one year high of $885.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $719.17 and a 200-day moving average of $780.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

