Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 354 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of MarketAxess worth $17,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.59. The company had a trading volume of 235,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,475. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.01. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.17 and a 12 month high of $546.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.44.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.36%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.89.

MarketAxess Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.