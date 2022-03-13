Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 379 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 351.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $8.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $482.87. 2,615,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,371. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $351.55 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $454.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.27.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

