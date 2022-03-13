Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 338,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,478 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.47. 2,274,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,483. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

