Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,681 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 537.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after acquiring an additional 958,753 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Intuit by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,972,000 after buying an additional 438,702 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,491,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Intuit by 89.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,067,000 after purchasing an additional 222,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.62.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $13.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $439.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $525.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

