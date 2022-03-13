Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 488 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,319,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $5,341,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,724 shares of company stock worth $14,757,773. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,484. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $246.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

