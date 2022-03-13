Copeland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,975,000 after buying an additional 46,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after buying an additional 74,833 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,603,000 after buying an additional 188,410 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.39. 535,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,450. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.23 and a 200 day moving average of $226.75. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.